The execution of Jesus was a lawful event. Think about it.
When the authorities came to arrest Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane, they were following the law. When the authorities seized Jesus, they were following the law.
When Jesus was put on trial, they were following the law. When Jesus was pronounced guilty, they were following the law. When Jesus was given a death sentence, they were following the law.
When Jesus’ appeal was denied, they were following the law. When the officers forced Jesus to carry his cross, they were following the law. When the officers raised Jesus up on the cross, they were following the law.
When the officers left Jesus up there until he died, they were following the law. If I have not made it clear by now, everything that happened to Jesus from his arrest until his crucifixion was done in accordance with the laws of the society in which he lived. Officers of the state arrested, condemned, sentenced and executed Jesus.
But does the truth that all of these events were lawful make them any less evil?
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC) prides themselves on professionally fulfilling their lawful obligation to execute people. Repeatedly, I have heard employees of DOC excuse their participation in executions based on the fact they’re lawful.
As is made clear in the final days of Jesus, lawful and moral are not necessarily the same thing.
God loves all of us without qualification. We are called to do the same. We are called to love our neighbor. We are given no qualifiers. No matter what the law says….we are called to love our neighbors…even our neighbors who reside on death row.
How can you love a neighbor and kill them simultaneously? You can’t.
You see, the employees of DOC are called to live up to the same truths that we all are. One cannot hide behind the veil of legality to put aside your responsibility to humanity.
Our lives are judged not by what is legal…but by what is right. So, do you stand with love or killing? God or the executioner? The narrative of Jesus makes it very clear that you can’t stand with God and keep participating in these executions.
It is evil to kill people. Plain and simple. Honestly, you don’t even need much scripture to tell you that. There is nothing human or humane about strapping a defenseless person down to a gurney and killing them.
It is my prayer that executions will stop in Oklahoma not because of anything legally required…but rather because the people who work within the walls of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary (OSP) realize it’s evil and refuse to participate.
Surely, we will all be judged not based on what our job or the law requires…but rather based on what a loving God requires.
So, for the love of God and all the rest of us, stand down OSP employees. Stand down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.