I had the opportunity to tour the Dolese Bros. stone crusher facility near Hartshorne last week. Logan Johnson, a long-time employee, showed me how they mine large chucks of limestone and followed it through the crushing process to make a wide variety of finished products. What really amazed me was the fact this facility has been in operation for 80-plus years. They have weathered depressions, recessions and now pandemics, yet still they remain. We need more industries with stability like Dolese.
I met again this past week with Jerry Winchester, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation, concerning the fee structure at our state parks. The park service has been granted approximately $48 million in bond monies to upgrade our state parks, and I appreciate the fact that approximately $8 million is being spent at Robbers Cave State Park near Wilburton. I think we all can agree that out state parks are due some upgrading. What I don’t agree with is the fact of making people pay to simply “enjoy” the scenic beauty of our parks and lakes. Now more than ever it is vital that people have a place they can just go away and enjoy our abundant natural beauty.
Next week, I will be hosting an interim study on private property rights pertaining to access to retrieving personal property. This study will focus on hunters and retrieving dogs. This study was requested by several hunting groups and should be interesting. You can go tohttps://www.okhouse.gov/Video/Default.aspx to watch it livestreamed at 1 p.m. next Wednesday, Oct 21.
As always, thanks for allowing me to serve you, and never hesitate to reach out. I can be contacted atJim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.
