Few announces bid for Ward 2 council seat

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
My name is Justin Few. I am from McAlester and a graduate of Haileyville High School, Eastern Oklahoma State College, and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. After college I returned to McAlester and have resided here for the last 18 years where I have raised my family, supported the community, and operated my businesses.
I have been involved in our community in many ways: President of Keep McAlester Beautiful, Chair of the Local Economic Advancement and Development (LEAD) Committee, Member of the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment for the City of McAlester, Board Member of the McAlester Chamber of Commerce, Assistant Scout Master for Troop 404, Past President and Board Member of the McAlester Rotary Club, Past Chairman of the Eastern Oklahoma State College Foundation, Member of the Parker Intermediate Center PTO, Member of the Southeast Oklahoma Beekeepers Association, Coached Soccer for Boys and Girls Club. I have been honored with these awards: The President's Volunteer Service Award 2020, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful 2013 Affiliate Champion and 2019 Volunteer Champion, and the Eastern Oklahoma State College Outstanding Alumnus 2014.
I am seeking your vote based on the hard work I have put into our community. We have such an amazing and unique community and I want to continue building it into a better, brighter place. I’ve spent over a decade making McAlester a cleaner, safer, and more beautiful place to live and work. Through my leadership of Keep McAlester Beautiful I worked with the city to bring about the McAlester Recycling Center and through annual cleanups helped properly dispose of thousands of tons of bulk waste, tires, household hazardous waste, prescription drugs, electronics, and metal. I am not afraid to get my hands dirty. I’ve picked up litter, marked storm drains, painted fire hydrants, curbs, and unsightly structures, planted trees, and picked up glass, amongst other things to clean up our city.
Through my involvement as chairman of the Local Economic Advancement and Development (LEAD) Committee and member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, I have helped move McAlester’s economy forward through rezoning commercial properties, creating a TIF district for the Shops at McAlester, the creation of the McAlester Jobs Program, and identified ways of improving our industrial park for maximum potential. I have also created jobs through my business ventures.
I believe that McAlester has unlimited potential. As councilman, I will continue to move McAlester forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.