Breast cancer awareness always rises during October, the month dedicated to it — but let's do something to help our friends, neighbors, and family it impacts.
McAlester cancer survivor Ashley Lerblance and her daughter, Lexie, established the TLC Wig Closet in 2010 at the McAlester Regional Health Center to offer wigs, scarves and other head coverings to local cancer patients — as well as some advice from cancer survivors.
Ashley told us that the organization originated from when she felt despair, anger, and hopelessness after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009.
"You kind of feel like you get the raw end of the stick when you're diagnosed with cancer," Ashley told us. "And I remember feeling like I just didn't have what I need."
Ashley said she was grateful for support from family and friends, but she felt lost when searching for guidance on how to deal with cancer.
So Ashley got things rolling.
She learned how to help through the Cancer Society's "Look Good-Feel Good program." She received guidance from Sharon Lackey, who was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society at the time. She said Caroline and Echelle Joyce McNalley, who volunteered with the American Cancer Society at the time, also helped her get the wig closet off the ground.
In 2019, The TLC Wig Closet distributed 164 items to cancer patients — including 33 wigs, 28 wig caps, 34 turbans, 13 Styrofoam wig holders, 14 hats, 10 scarves, 12 wig supplies, to prostheses, and 18 brochures.
Items offered by the organization come primarily from donations and through fundraisers like the annual 5K run.
But the 5K was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic — with the TLC Closet and the MRHC Foundation kicking off a fundraiser campaign called "Wigging Out For A Cause."
Individuals were asked to seek donations to go toward the TLC Wig Closet. Those individuals share information on their Facebook pages asking people to donate. Then the MRHC Foundation posts statistics to show the fundraiser's progress.
Anyone can donate on the MRHC Foundation's special page athttps://mrhcfoundation.givingfuel.com/crowd/wigging-out-for-a-cause?fbclid=IwAR1OXoymczVD4lA95d_tgvXrnrJhfJPMC8U150f6NKjbhjzXdjcsOUXSaWI. Contributors can also send donations to MRHC in Care of The TLC Wig Closet.
We applaud those individuals helping the TLC Wig Closet and encourage everyone to offer help for locals impacted by breast cancer in anyway possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.