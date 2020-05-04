It’s eerie at businesses that have reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restaurants have single-servings of condiments, yellow tape marks which booths and tables are unavailable due to social distancing practices, and the normal clamor of customers is much softer.
Some people stand further away from others while waiting in check-out lines; others see a somewhat crowded aisle and wait or come back later, and some people wear masks and gloves to prevent community spread of COVID-19.
Government leaders have to make difficult decisions in balancing response to the virus and limiting harm to the economy. Some local municipal governments have chosen not to amend Gov. Kevin Stitt’s multi-phased plan to slowly reopen the economy.
Did our economy need some relief? Of course.
Was it too early to reopen businesses? Medical experts say “probably.”
Whether or not you believe reports based on data from state and federal agencies, reopening the economy doesn’t mean the virus magically disappeared.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 4,044 cases, 238 deaths and 2,682 recovered patients as of May 4. Those numbers include 38 cases, two deaths, and 28 recoveries in Pittsburg County.
More than 1 million cases and more than 65,000 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the United States as of May 3 by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But the CDC says nobody knows the exact numbers for various reasons — timeframe of when the symptoms appear, whether those infected get tested or seek medical care, differences in confirmation techniques across agencies, and more.
What we unequivocally know is that there is not yet a vaccine for this deadly virus that spreads person to person.
Again, we’re not trying to spread fear. People have done that on their own.
The point of this is to acknowledge people and businesses continuing to remain vigilant in preventing community spread of COVID-19.
We thank the Pittsburg County Health Department, McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management Office, county and local officials for working with businesses on guidelines to fight the virus.
We applaud everyone who has for the last few months avoided going out in public and encourage all to continue practicing social distancing.
It’s weird — but it’s the new normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.