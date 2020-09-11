We thank all of those who risk their lives to save and protect ours as we remember the tragic attacks of 9/11.
All of us will remember where we were on that day in 2001 when coordinated terrorist attack led to two planes hitting the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center, a third plane crashing into the Pentagon, and a fourth crashing in a Pennsylvania field after people on the plane thwarted the terrorists' plans.
It was the deadliest terrorist attack on the United States with 2,977 fatalities, more than 25,000 injuries, and $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage. It was the deadliest incident in American history for firefighters with 343 killed, and for law enforcement officers with 72 killed.
We were shocked.
We were devastated.
We were angered.
We're still here.
Let’s take a moment on Friday to remember the people who were lost in those attacks. Take a moment to thank those who serve and protect us. Take a moment to thank doctors, nurses and emergency personnel on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also take a moment to remember the unity we built as a nation as we all picked up the pieces from that day. Take a moment to remember the safety of others. Take a moment to remember we are all better together.
We won’t forget.
THUMBS UP to Choctaw Nation for creating a commission to help tribal members in areas that could be impacted by a decision similar to the US Supreme Court’s in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
A U.S. Supreme Court decision in July in McGirt vs. Oklahoma found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute a Native American man within tribal boundaries.
The Sovereignty for Strong Communities Commission aims to explore opportunities to improve tribal members’ lives and provide leadership for future tribal governance with the Choctaw reservation.
A Choctaw Nation representative told us “it is too early to know or predict many of the potential outcomes and impacts” if something similar happened to impact the tribe — but the commission is focused on Indian Child Welfare, Judicial, Public Safety, Regulatory, and Taxation considerations.
Choctaw Nation’s legal team is monitoring several cases that could have similar impacts as the McGirt case and believes the tribe will not be impacted more directly until November.
Although it’s difficult to determine all the potential outcomes, it’s beneficial for Choctaw Nation’s commission to prepare in advance.
THUMB UP to Hartshorne Public Schools on its most recent addition to move forward in education.
After qualifying for School Improvement Grant funds, the district was able to purchase equipment for a new Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) lab at Hartshorne’s North Ward Elementary.
HPS Superintendent Jason Lindley said the school is about $1 million into the School Improvement Grant. Principal Debbie Ott also thanked grant writer Julie Kitchell with assisting the school in receiving an additional $250,000 through an SIP to put toward the STEM lab.
We applaud Hartshorne and all the area districts working to move forward in education and focus on STEM to help provide opportunities for students to build toward a brighter future.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
