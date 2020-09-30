We want to hear from our fellow community members about the issues they will consider most when we all go to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election.
The presidential race is undoubtedly the most talked about item on the upcoming ballot, but there are several things on the ballot that will have an impact across the state and some with more local implications.
State Question 805 is on the ballot to address criminal justice reform.
Pittsburg County voters will also pick between Republican U.S. Sen. incumbent Jim Inhofe, Democratic challenger Abby Broyles, along with Independent candidates Joan Farr and A.D. Nesbitt as well as Libertarian candidate Robert Murphy.
Even more locally, voters will decide who they want to represent them at the state capitol in the Oklahoma State District 7 Senate race between Republican Warren Hamilton and Democrat Jerry Donathan.
As we’ve consistently said, we should all use our right to vote to ensure our needs are being met by government representatives.
Our area has its share of issues — crime and drugs, infrastructure, internet access, roads, and more.
And we want to hear from you about those issues and how they will impact your vote in the upcoming elections.
Voters of all stripes meet with reporters from newspapers in 22 states to record their concerns for CNHI’s periodic “Pulse of the Voters” project.
We want to hear specifically this time around from undecided voters or voters who had a change of heart in the McAlester or surrounding areas as we get closer to the Nov. 3 election. Let us know if you’d be willing to talk with a reporter for a story about issues that could or did impact your decision.
Anyone can contact Editor Adrian O’Hanlon III by phone at 918-421-2022 or by email at editor@mcalesternews.com, message the News-Capital on Facebook or Twitter.
As part of our Pulse of the Voter series, The McAlester News-Capital and our parent company, CNHI, LLC are conducting a survey to measure voter sentiment before the Nov. 3 election.
The survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/J9Q222M through Oct. 12.
The aggregate results from CNHI’s 22 newspapers in the Southeast, Southwest, Midwest and Northeast will be graphically charted as part of our pre-election package.
We will also continue our regular election coverage. That will include a series of questions and answers, plus a live stream of a public forum on Oct. 15 with Hamilton and Donathan in the state senate race. Questions and an invitation to the forum have been sent to each of the candidates.
Our goal is to help people be more informed about where the candidates stand on issues important to them before we all go to vote.
So let us know what issues are important to you and how a candidate’s position could impact your vote.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
