Social media is a valuable tool for us to hear your opinion and to expand the reach of our product — but it can be a toxic environment, too.
Vitriol spews from the fingertips, over keyboards and digitizes as hateful comments on our the News-Capital social media pages, on some local Facebook groups, and spreads to personal pages as people argue and attack each other in disagreements.
Some of our stories can evoke emotions and lead to passionate responses, so we remind everyone to remain civil in the comments sections on our social media pages and website.
We want to inform people on topics with stories posted on our website and social media to foster civil conversation. We ask readers to be respectful and civil when commenting on our sites and remain within the scope of the original post.
We care about what you think and want to share it.
Everyone has a right to form and express their own opinions — but we should also practice showing respect to others online.
McAlester News-Capital reserves the right to remove comments with false information or private information about stories and victims, libelous and personal attacks toward others, and comments using profanity or irrelevant to the original post.
Our page uses an algorithm that automatically hides comments with profanity and we monitor the comments for violations of this policy.
Anyone who repeatedly uses offensive posts may be banned from commenting. We value civility as the digital world sometimes seems evermore bitter — so we ask you to help us share the news with civil and relevant comments.
We strive to answer your questions and will continue monitoring social media at all hours. Some comments or messages seeking additional information might go unseen, but please try us again. Your questions are important to us. Questions and comments can also be sent to editor@mcalesternews.com.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.