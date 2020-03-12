THUMBS UP to local leaders taking precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The World Health Organization declared Wednesday the COVID-19 outbreak reached pandemic levels and local officials have taken steps toward educating people and preventing the disease's spread if it reaches our area.
Pittsburg County Health Department officials said they are not monitoring any coronavirus cases in our county — or any of the other eight counties in the southeastern Oklahoma region — at this time.
But we applaud locals for staying vigilant and informed as the situation continues rapidly changing.
County officials met with local leaders to go over prevention guidelines and educate them about the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath in most patients in 2-14 days after exposure. It can be more severe for the elderly, especially those with existing health problems.
Local nursing homes have increased precautions with checkpoints at entrances to ensure visitors are not bringing in illnesses to infect the elderly.
Eastern Oklahoma State College canceled its student exchange trip to Denmark after the country's prime minister closed schools, universities and day care facilities due to the outbreak.
McAlester Public Schools enacted a Community Illness Plan in case someone in the district eventually tests positive for coronavirus. Wilburton Public Schools and Hartshorne Public Schools also took precautions this week when students and their families were in Oklahoma City, where two NBA players tested positive for the virus.
We again urge everyone not to panic as the situation continues to evolve, but we must take it seriously and take preventative measures.
Wash your hands. Don't touch your face. Stay away from anyone who's sick. Clean highly touched surfaces. Remain calm, but stay aware of developments in the outbreak.
•••
THUMBS UP to Reed Marcum for raising more than $21,000 to help local families facing tragedy.
The McAlester High School freshman raised $21,806.02 through a silent auction and donated it to the Hudson Strong Foundation and McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation.
Reed said he started the project last year after he learned about Hudson Campbell, a 2-year-old Eufaula boy who died of pediatric cancer in 2018.
The event grew this year to include MacKenna "Kenna" Faith Mattioda, who was born with a congenital heart disease.
Reed is a freshman at McAlester High School and organizes an annual backpack giveaway and an annual holiday toy drive.
We thank Reed for his dedication to raising money for these worthy causes and hope more people follow his lead in prioritizing charity.
