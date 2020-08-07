Despite what some people say, we are not doing well against the coronavirus.
Active COVID-19 cases increased nearly tenfold in Pittsburg County over the past two weeks.
Pittsburg County’s rolling seven-day average of cases per 100,000 rose to 17.58 as of Thursday — escalating it to the orange phase of the Oklahoma State Department of Health COVID-19 Alert System.
A Stuart Public Schools employee tested positive this week. A McAlester Public Schools student tested positive on Friday.
OSDH reported Hughes County’s average is 43.92 and Latimer County is 25.13.
Oklahoma had 42,255 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases, 35,001 recoveries, 6,654 active cases, and 600 deaths statewide as of Friday, according to the OSDH.
We’re all tired of hearing about cases. We’re all tired of the arguments on social media over non-medical opinions about the virus. We’re all tired of the disruption COVID-19 brought to our normal lives.
But we must all do better if we want our communities to return to any semblance of normalcy in the near future.
Precautions will continue to be placed until the virus is more manageable and a vaccine is available.
So if some of us continue to disregard COVID-19 precautions — washing our hands, staying 6 feet away from others, wearing masks or covering a cough, etc. — the pandemic will continue to surge.
Yes, cases continue to rise as we test more people. That’s how it’s supposed to work.
Something that doesn’t make sense is the push for fewer tests or none at all.
Information is crucial and if we stop testing, we won’t know if there is a COVID-19 outbreak at a school or a nursing home so we can clean facilities and prevent community spread.
Masks aren’t a cure, but data from top medical experts in the US and around the globe shows a mask can help prevent spread of the coronavirus.
If you sneeze or cough without a mask, all of those droplets spread and could potentially infect others with COVID-19.
If you cough or sneeze into a mask, that potential is significantly reduced.
And again, this isn’t the flu.
OSDH’s influenza activity summary reports cases for flu season dating back to Sept. 1, 2019 — nearly a year. There have been 3,573 hospitalizations since then and 85 deaths related to the flu.
But we know how to treat the flu. We have a vaccine for the flu.
COVID-19 is spreading and we should all understand that no matter your opinion on masks or the virus we are all in this together.
We must do better.
