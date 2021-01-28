THUMBS UP to Dorothy Johnson on celebrating her 102nd birthday.
Dorothy is a resident at McAlester Nursing and Rehab, where she recently celebrated her milestone birthday with COVID-19 precautions in place.
A lot has happened in the last 102 years — women's suffrage, The Great Depression, The Dust Bowl, World War II and other wars, the Civil Rights Era, Summer of Love, disco music, advances in technology and medicine, pandemics, and so much more.
There is much to be learned from people who've lived through so many experiences.
We congratulate Dorothy on her long life and wish her the happiest of birthdays.
If you know someone who celebrated a 100th birthday or greater, please get in touch with us so we can celebrate them, too.
You can share your favorite pictures or details of an upcoming milestone by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com
•••
THUMBS UP to Choctaw Nation for expediting availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to its members.
Choctaw Nation recently started providing the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals older than 40 with a Certificate Degree of Indian Blood who live in southeast Oklahoma.
The tribe's Health Services Authority moved into Tier 3 of its tiered plan to provide vaccines to more tribal members.
Choctaw Nation Executive Officer of Health Todd Hallmark said in a press release the tribe is continuing to focus on CDIB cardholders and encourage non-cardholders to continue wathcing Oklahoma state guidelines for vaccine information.
Tier 3 includes CDIB card holders older than 40 and their household members who have a CDIB card who live within the 10-and-a-half counties in the tribe’s boundaries or are a current patient.
Tribal members and CDIB card holders who were eligible in the first two tiers will continue to be offered appointments to receive the vaccine. The first two tiers include Choctaw and other CDIB elders, teachers, tribal police, Choctaw Nation childcare workers, and healthcare workers who are CDIB cardholders with proof of employment.
Eligible individuals can call 1-800-349-7026 and choose option 6 to make an appointment.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health also continues rolling out its vaccine availability plan.
County health departments learn the amount of vaccine to be received from OSDH on a weekly basis.
Each site then creates a schedule based on the allocated amount before eligible individuals can schedule appointments.
Eligible individuals can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. Phase 2 includes health care workers, first responders, and adults 65 and older.
We again recommend people get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can all get a huge step closer to some normalcy.
If you don't want it, that's your decision.
But vaccines are proven to help prevent infectious diseases. Be kind and stay safe.
