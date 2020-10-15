Hate of any kind is not up to our standards — and should not be tolerated in our community.
This week, a sign with references to known white supremacist group Patriot Front was removed from the Oklahoma State Highway 270 overpass of U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester.
McAlester police officers removed the sign and will investigate the incident.
The sign had a link to the website for Patriot Front, in addition to the group's emblem, and bold letters that read "America First."
But don't let the patriotic branding fool you.
Patriot Front is a white supremacist group whose members define themselves as American fascists or American nationalists.
The group also uses symbolism like the American flag and patriotic verbiage on paraphernalia to coax members.
The group "espouses racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of preserving the 'ethnic and cultural origins' of their European ancestors," according to the Anti-Defamation League — which is an anti-hate organization that works toward fair treatment for all through new programs, policies and training.
Patriot Front also lays out its white supremacist ideologies on its own website. That message is disguised as preserving European culture in between patriotic buzzwords in the group's manifesto.
The group also uses on its website a bold pull quote from Calvin Coolidge's 1921 "Whose Country Is This?" that refers to "racial considerations" and opposition to mixing races.
Furthermore, Patriot Front originated in 2017 when members split from Vanguard America — a white supremacist, neo-Nazi, neo-fascist organization known for directly targeting Jewish institutions.
The phrase used on the sign — "America First" — also dates back to the America First Committee, which was an isolationist political organization that openly displayed pro-Nazi and anti-Semitic tendencies before and during World War II.
"America first" was also part of a credo of the Ku Klux Klan.
We stand against all forms of hatred and condemn white supremacist groups.
Our community should not tolerate groups with divisive, hateful, violent intentions.
That sign does not represent the vast majority of McAlester or any of the communities in the surrounding area.
We believe in the progress made with peaceful protests over racial injustice this year.
But we should not allow Patriot Front or any other hate groups in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.