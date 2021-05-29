Viola Fletcher was 7 years old when she saw the nation's worst race massacre unfold in Tulsa a century ago.
Fletcher, now 107, testified on Capitol Hill this week how a white mob unleashed violence that left hundreds of Black people dead in the Greenwood community over two days in what is now called the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.
"I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home," Fletcher said. "I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams."
"Our country may forget this history, but I cannot," Fletcher added.
George Santayana is credited with the phrase: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
We must all learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre — and we can't forget.
The Tulsa Race Massacre began May 31, 1921, and lasted less than 16 hours. The death toll is now estimated between 100 and 300 — but the real total might never be known because bodies were quickly buried in mass graves without documentation.
Tulsa was a “powder keg of racial animosity” at the time, according to Phil Armstrong, project director of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
A commission report states the incident was triggered May 30, 1921, when Dick Rowland, a 19-year-old shoe shiner, was accused of assaulting white public elevator operator Sarah Page, 17.
The most common explanation is that Rowland tripped and caught himself on Page. No record of Page's story is available, but Rowland was arrested.
An angry white lynch mob surrounded the courthouse on May 31 and a group of armed Black men arrived to protect Rowland. The groups scuffled, a shot was fired, and tensions escalated.
The white mob continued to destroy 1,200 Black homes and businesses in the Greenwood community along what was known as Black Wall Street.
Greenwood attorney B.C. Franklin's eyewitness account on a yellowing 90-year-old document rests at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.
He described a machine gun targeting Black residents, "turpentine balls" being dropped from airplanes to set buildings ablaze, authorities either participating or doing nothing to stop the attacks.
Thousands of Black survivors were imprisoned, while white residents looted Greenwood.
Black residents filed more than $4 million in insurance claims. All were denied.
Rowland's charges were later dismissed.
Historians call it our nation's worst massacre — and it was suppressed for the better part of a century.
Today, the Tulsa Race Massacre merits just three sentences in a history book used at McAlester High School.
Oklahoma’s standards for state history require examination of the emergence of Black Wall Street in the Greenwood District; causes of the attack and its continued social and economic impact; and the role labels — riot vs. massacre — play in understanding events.
McAlester school officials say they supplement instruction with videos and other material in an effort to teach it, as well as to teach tolerance and diversity.
We applaud those supplements and educators should do more.
Because teaching students about the Tulsa Race Massacre isn't about teaching children any one race is more important than another — despite what some lawmakers might claim.
It teaches us about racism.
It teaches us racism is wrong.
It teaches us that we must learn to accept each other.
So we must learn from this horrific event in the history of our nation and our state to move forward together.
And don't forget it.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.