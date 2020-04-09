THUMBS UP to Ronda Talley and the many people like her making masks to help prevent community spread of COVID-19.
Talley has made more than 1,000 masks from her Stuart home for anyone who needs them amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
She made 285 masks for the McAlester Regional Health Center, about 100 for a truck driver's association, and completed orders of 25-50 masks for fire departments, nursing homes, and various people in the community.
“It’s something I can do,” Talley told us. “I can’t do anything else to help, but I can do that.”
Thank you, Ronda, and everyone else doing their part to help flatten the curve as confirmed positive cases continue to rise statewide.
All of us can all do something to help prevent spread of the virus in our community. You can make 1,000 non-clinical masks like Ronda, or it can be as simple as practicing social distancing to limit contact.
We applaud everyone doing what they can for our community — everyone making masks, nurses and doctors treating patients with COVID-19 or other illnesses every day, emergency responders who are on the frontlines, and all of us practicing social distancing.
Thank you to everyone focused on preventing community spread so we can make it through this together.
•••
THUMBS UP to students and educators transitioning to distance learning this week.
Area schools started this week offering classwork online and in packets for students who don't have internet or computer access.
Oklahoma State Board of Education members ordered school buildings statewide to remain closed for the rest of the academic year and for schools to implement distance learning models.
The state board of education made the right call as we all continue to practice social distancing and limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people to prevent community spread of COVID-19. We should all continue limiting contact with each other as medicine continues catching up with the outbreak to offer more effective and efficient solutions.
That means there will be more stress on all of us — including teachers adjusting how they teach and students learning in different ways at the tail end of the year.
But we thank educators for making a plan to help ensure students stay on track to graduate and to move to the next grade — even if the plan changes or presents challenges because the effort is worth it to educate our children.
We applaud students continuing to further their education and build a foundation for the future — especially learning how to adapt under these challenging circumstances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.