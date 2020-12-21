A letter from an 8-year-old to a newspaper editor still holds meaning about holiday spirit after more than a century.
Virginia O’Hanlon wrote in 1897 a letter to the editor of New York’s Sun asking if there was a Santa Claus. Veteran editor Francis Pharcellus Church responded to the 8-year-old's letter in an editorial on Sept. 21, 1897 — in what became the most reprinted newspaper editorial in history.
"Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy," the editorial states.
Church directly affirms that Santa Claus exists — but his editorial both provides hope for the child and addresses complex themes in the adult world.
The piece accounts how faith and love make part of the unseen wonders of the world that could never been torn apart.
It gives reason to have hope in humanity.
It gives reason to keep believing.
We believe in Santa Claus as much as we believe in the good our community can do together.
We believe in the love and compassion our community has shown in helping neighbors with volunteer opportunities, charitable events, and more.
We believe in childlike faith that leads to so many things making our lives better.
This holiday season is abnormal, to say the least.
Public health concerns, a lingering political cycle, social issues still left unresolved.
But we believe in the good of people trying to overcome challenges without unnecessary conflict.
We believe in the good of a community coming together to support each other during struggles.
Our community must keep believing in each other to make progress as we all want to make this the best place possible for our children, grandchildren, and future generations.
Talk less about what tears us apart.
Give to charity. Volunteer at a local nonprofit. Smile and wave to your neighbor.
We love our community.
We have faith in our community.
We believe in our community.
