THUMBS UP to three volunteers for helping to install a wheelchair ramp at a McAlester home.
Nick Arnold, Bill Lyons and Marvin Simmons recently met at a home on Wichita Avenue to help a woman whose husband received care at a nursing facility before being cleared to return home soon.
When a waitress at a local restaurant asked Arnold if he knew anyone that could build a ramp, he consulted with the mission group board and they quickly agreed. Another group of helpers, including Gavin Johnson and Randy Ott, also worked on the project, along with another volunteer.
The mission group operates through the Northside Assembly of God Church, but it’s considered a separate entity. The group has also made sizable donations to Shared Blessings, Hope House and Camp Hope, and has completed other volunteer projects.
We commend the volunteers for helping a local couple in need.
They are a great example of what our community could be if more us came together to solve problems and make improvements — together.
•••
THUMBS UP to Ginger Cornish for brightening the lives of students at staff at McAlester Public Schools.
The retired 20-plus-year MPS employee recently finished a mural on the windows at William Gay Early Childhood — one of several murals she volunteered to paint across the district.
Some of the murals she’s painted include:
• Stick figure kids in the cafeteria at Washington Early Childhood Center;
• Pinkalicious and David by the restrooms, Children are the Heartbeat of Our School with kids around the school/world in hallway and the Lego superheroes in the cafeteria at Jefferson Early Childhood Center;
• The Very Hungry Caterpillar in the cafeteria, the buffalo color paintings, and of course the window (third time painting the window) at William Gay Early Childhood Center;
• Colorful buffalo in a hall at Edmond Doyle;
• Will Rogers painting in the library; Colorful Buffalo in an office, Colorful Blue You Are Tree at Will Rogers;
• Large canvas painting with inspirational sayings in the cafeteria at Parker Intermediate Center;
• Large buffalo mural next to Mrs. Allford’s Spanish class at McAlester High School.
We applaud Ginger for sharing her passion and creativity to bring some cheer to local students.
•••
THUMBS UP to Eastern Oklahoma State College’s Larriann Livingston and our own McAlester News-Capital staff writer Derrick James for being named 2020 NextGen Under 30 winners.
NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma recognizes individuals who demonstrate talent, drive, and service to their communities with award winners set to be honored on Oct. 30 in Norman.
Livingston is the dean of the EOSC’s Division of Agriculture and is one of just 16 award winners in the Adult and Higher Education category.
James started as a McAlester News-Capital staff writer in 2018 and has contributed to the MN-C winning the Oklahoma Press Association’s top award for newspapers in the state each of the past two years.
Congratulations to both locals for being recognized as some of the state’s top, young talent.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.