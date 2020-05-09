We hope you join us as candidates in upcoming elections have an opportunity to talk during our virtual forum about how they hope to solve local issues.
Election day is June 30 for several local races and we will again offer a forum — however, public health is a top priority and we will not be opening the events to the public.
We will livestream two candidate forums without public attendance in order to limit contact as we all continue to remain vigilant in preventing community spread of the coronavirus.
The first forum will be Tuesday, June 16 — featuring candidates seeking election for Pittsburg County Sheriff, the District 7 state senate seat, and the McAlester City Council Ward 1 runoff.
Our second forum will be Thursday, June 18 — featuring candidates running for Pittsburg County court clerk, the state house seats in Districts 17 and 18, and the McAlester City Council Ward 5 runoff.
Both events will start at 6 p.m. on those days and will be held at the McAlester News-Capital office.
Anyone interested should watch from the safety of their homes on our Facebook page.
We want to help people become more informed about local issues, learn about the beliefs and plans of candidates running for office and ultimately make an informed decision when they go to the polls.
We also want to do our part in helping everyone limit personal contact.
All candidates will be invited to attend the forums.
We decided on holding the forums on two nights to reduce contact among candidates and we will take precautions with all who plan to attend.
Thanks to everyone who plans to watch and the candidates planning to attend the forums.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
