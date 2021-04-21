Our nation was built on unity and we have another opportunity to work toward that.
A jury on Tuesday found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on three counts in the death of George Floyd.
The nation and the globe reacted as video circulated of Floyd's death after Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes on a Minnesota street on May 25, 2020.
Video broadcast to the world showed the actions leading to Floyd's death and a jury convicted Chauvin of murder and manslaughter.
McAlester residents told us after the verdicts that justice was finally served — and that there's hope.
"I believe better days are coming, but this is not the end," Loise Washington told us. "We have to remain mindful and vigilant in calling out injustice wherever we see it."
Floyd's death brought racial injustice and policing to the forefront and sparked protests.
The chaos forced America to again face issues stemming from deeply-embedded racial tensions.
We must acknowledge systemic racism exists. We must work to end it.
We can't look at this as somebody else's problem because racism is an everywhere problem.
A radio announcer called members of an Oklahoma high school girls basketball team the N-word at the state tournament in March. Confederate flags can still be seen flying in various parts of southeast Oklahoma.
We must work toward listening to each other, understanding each other, and working toward unity.
