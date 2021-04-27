Another election will soon present another opportunity for our community to let its voice be heard.
Candidates filed for Choctaw Nation Tribal Council seats at last week's deadline ahead of the upcoming election for several seats.
One of three districts covering our readership area will be contested in the tribal council election set for July 9-10.
District 6 incumbent Jennifer Woods and District 12 incumbent James Frazier will run unopposed — meaning they will be certified as the winners before being sworn in for new terms Sept. 6.
District 10 incumbent Anthony Dillard, who was first elected to the seat in 2005, faces a challenge from Sherman Bo Miller challenges. The district includes Atoka, northern Bryan, and southern Pittsburg counties.
Mail-in ballots will be sent in June, while in-person early voting is set for July 9 and the General Election on July 10.
Anyone seeking more information on Choctaw Nation tribal elections can go to www.choctawnation.com/elections or search the McAlester News-Capital website.
We applaud all those who seek to serve the public and run for elected office. We also hope that all those elected remember to do so.
Our coverage of the tribal elections will continue through election day as we set out to help voters make informed decisions when they head to the voting place.
We also hope to help candidates get the word out about why they are running for office.
Each candidate will be offered one campaign announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement is limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day and will not publish in Saturday editions.
Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should email editor@mcalesternews.com or call 918-421-2022.
The News-Capital will also publish a series of Q&As for readers to learn more about each candidate. Questions will be sent to or asked of each candidate on various issues and their answers will be limited to 150 words apiece.
We seek out information from each candidate to help voters make an informed decision based on their own beliefs on how elected officials should represent them.
But after that, it's up to the voters to ensure that we cast a vote for the person we each believe will do the best job. So be informed and go vote.
