It's that time of year again when children start making their lists and send their requests to the Big Man up north.
Children often write to Santa about what they want for Christmas, what they plan to leave out for him on that special night, remind him how good they've been this year, or anything on their minds.
We enjoy seeing the passion children put into crafting their letters each year — expressing creativity and having fun with every word.
We will again help in the process of getting children's letters to Santa and will print them in a special section on Thursday, Dec. 24.
This holiday season already has atypical circumstances, so we want to help keep it as normal as possible.
Some people worry that Santa won't make it this year — but we've heard Santa is immune to COVID-19 and will visit Pittsburg County and the surrounding area on Christmas.
So we encourage all children in our area in pre-Kindergarten to fourth grade to write a letter to Santa.
Letters should include the name and age of the child and we would like to group the letters by classroom.
Those letters must typed and emailed to rowens@mcalesternews.com.
They must be emailed by no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
If you don't get a timely response, that most likely means the letter didn't go through.
Check on the status of your letter or refer any questions to General Manager Reina Owens at 918-421-2010.
