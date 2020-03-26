THUMBS UP to nurses, doctors, businesses, elected officials, educators, food service workers and everyone as we all take precautions against COVID-19.
Coronavirus positive cases and deaths as reported through the Oklahoma State Department of Health continue to rise during a rapidly evolving situation causing fear and uncertainty — but we applaud locals and leaders taking action to limit contact and help prevent community spread in our area.
Pittsburg County officials restricted access to county buildings. City councils in Krebs and McAlester issued "safer-at-home" policies. Medical professionals continue precautionary measures. Educators are working on distant-learning models to continue teaching students during statewide school closures. Restaurants and food delivery workers are adjusting to help keep us fed.
We will most likely start seeing COVID-19's impact in our area as test kits become more available and test results are returned and reported.
But we will make it through this together if we all continue doing our part — washing our hands, staying at least six feet apart, limiting gatherings to no more than 10.
THUMBS UP to local school districts still offering meals to students amid the statewide closure.
Local school districts started this week delivering meals to students at pickup areas, although districts had already been mandated to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Oklahoma Superintendent of Instruction Joy Hofmeister had already closed schools until at least April 6 and the State Board of Education voted on Wednesday to keep districts shuttered for the rest of the academic year.
The closures present several challenges — but we applaud school leaders for proactively finding a solution to feeding children who rely on school meals.
THUMBS UP to coaches taking innovative approaches to keeping their student athletes in shape while practicing social distancing.
McAlester football coach Forrest Mazey and the coaching staff are giving players homework with workout routines they can follow at home.
"It's a harsh reality, but it is what it is. We're just trying to do what's best for the kids," Mazey told the News-Capital.
Workouts include pushups, sit-ups, squats, lunges, and planks to spread across three days.
Players are always required to complete daily conditioning activities among jump rope, hill sprints and more.
We applaud coaches for helping athletes stay in shape while staying safe at home.
