THUMBS UP to volunteers and organizations working to help our community.
Several people volunteered to organize and hand out boxes of food Thursday at the Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma Farmers to Families food box program at the McAlester Boys and Girls Club.
"We appreciate the help of the community because we should all pull together to help each other," said Amelia London, coordinator for Catholic Charities St. Jude's Helping Center in McAlester.
Volunteers represented Catholic Charities, Northside Assembly, Kiowa City Council, Frink-Chambers Baptist Church, The King's House, Muskogee First Freewill Baptist, Central Christian, All Saints Episcopal Church and more.
And there are so many more organizations and people doing good for our community.
Shared Blessings has regular food giveaways; All Saints Episcopal Church recently handed out groceries to people; Life Church members do community service projects; soup kitchens and shelters in our area help those in need; Keep McAlester Beautiful offers regular volunteer projects in our community.
We know there are many more and we thank everyone volunteering to help the community in any way.
If we all pitch in with even a little effort, we will all see a big benefit together.
•••
THUMBS UP to graduating students for overcoming adversity in the final semester of this phase of their academic career.
Local high school seniors shared their stories with us in interviews on how the coronavirus pandemic impacted their plans, and athletes submitted Senior Letters in regard to their reaction to cancellation of spring sports.
We applaud you all for staying focused to reach graduation and plan for your future. Education is the foundation on which you will build your life to reach your goals.
McAlester High School senior Riley Alberson also spoke with us about how she has overcome adjustments during the pandemic while facing juvenile idiopathic arthritis and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which cause her joints to dislocate, constant pain and daily seizures. Riley, we admire your strength and courage to keep fighting to reach your dreams.
Kaylee Leybas, another MHS senior, reflected on how she overcame challenges in her senior year and how glad she is that it's ending with some good news — her father is now cancer-free. Kaylee, we're happy for your family, thank you for sharing and hope all goes well as you prepare for college.
Thanks to everyone who shared their stories and good luck to all graduation students embarking on the next adventure.
