THUMBS UP to everyone helping distribute thousands of individual pieces of personal protective equipment to schools throughout southeastern Oklahoma.
Every student and employee of 77 schools in nine counties throughout southeast Oklahoma will get face masks to help protect them from community spread of COVID-19 — thanks in large part to a state program and regional distribution through the Office of Emergency Management
McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe told us each child and adult at the schools will get two masks, plus gloves, face shields and gowns will be distributed to districts.
He said most PPE for schools in Pittsburg County had already been picked up early Wednesday.
McAlester is serving as the distribution center for schools in Latimer, LeFlore, Pushmataha, Choctaw, McCurtain, Bryan, Coal and Atoka counties with the following PPE set to be delivered:
• 90,680 gowns
• 60,596 youth face masks
• 37,302 adult face masks
• 70,800 extra-large gloves
• 59,300 large gloves
• 46,000 medium gloves
• 16,300 small gloves
• 2,714 face shields
Members of the Pittsburg County Health Department, McAlester Fire Department, Oklahoma National Guard, and more are helping with the distribution.
This massive effort to deliver PPE to schools should be applauded as our children, our neighbors, our friends, our family all start the school year while COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
Masks aren't a cure for COVID-19, but any kind of preventative measure against community spread of the virus should be taken.
We're all in this together and we should all do our part to slow community spread while medicine catches up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.