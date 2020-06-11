THUMBS UP to businesses, organizations and community members for putting together funds to pay for a Fourth of July fireworks display in McAlester.
City officials said they could not budget a fireworks show amid the financial constraints compounded by the coronavirus pandemic entering the last month of the current fiscal year.
The city furloughed employees, gave non-uniformed officers one unpaid furlough day per month, and offered early retirement incentives among budget crunch strategies.
Not budgeting the fireworks show was the right decision as our city faces financial challenges. Our city doesn't have money to keep people on staff, so the city shouldn't be spending $25,000 for a fireworks show.
We applaud donors for joining to provide the community with a fun and unifying event during some of the most challenging months in quite some time.
This year brought isolation as we worked to prevent community spread of a global pandemic; racial tensions intensified with unjust deaths of black people across the nation; and our city is facing financial woes.
All of us could all use an event like the annual fireworks show to provide a sense of normalcy and community.
We applaud donors for recognizing that our community needs a reprieve from the heartbreaking half-year we've had so far.
The free fireworks display is set to begin shortly after dusk on July 4 at the Expo Center.
Some of the largest donors were the First National Bank, Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford, Big V Feeds, the Fugitt family and Platinum Appraisals. Other donors have also pitched in or plan to contribute.
We thank everyone involved — no matter how little or large a role — for putting this together for our community.
