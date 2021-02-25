THUMBS UP to everyone who faced freezing temperatures during historic winter storms to help us all through it.
Temperatures stayed in the single digits through most of Feb. 15 and fell to negative-11 degrees early Feb. 16, according to National Weather Service data recorded at McAlester Regional Airport. Wind chills fell to negative-19 degrees both days.
Freezing temperatures remained through that week as people worked to clear roads, restore water service, help stranded motorists and more.
McAlester city officials thanked city workers for their response during the storms.
"They were jumping into holes at five below zero, with water spraying on them in the middle of the night," City Manager Pete Stasiak said.
"We have 210 extremely talented employees," he added. "It was amazing to watch them jump into this."
Police responded to 107 accidents in city limits, emergency personnel assisted 104 stalled vehicles, two meter readers responded to 417 reported water leaks, dispatch answered more than 400 leak reports.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management expanded its efforts from COVID-19 response to winter storm response in helping the McAlester Fire Department restore water at the McAlester Regional Health Center.
We agree with Stasiak in calling it "a monumental effort."
We also thank city workers and everyone across the county working to help others in need during the storms — and continuing to help in the aftermath.
•••
THUMBS UP to everyone involved with preserving our area's history.
February is Black History Month with members in our community continuing efforts to teach and preserve our area's Black history.
L'Ouverture School is the vacant, dilapidated building at 1400 E. Cherokee Ave. — but it represents an opportunity to preserve our area's history. L'Ouverture opened in 1908 and was the Black school prior to integration of McAlester Public Schools in 1968.
MPS last used the building as Key Academy before moving the alternative school to a different campus and selling L'Ouverture in 2014 to two of its graduates — Primus Moore and Herbert Keith.
"We want to preserve the integrity of building," Moore told us at the time of the L'Ouverture purchase — and reiterated recently.
It's a noble and massive undertaking for which we hope others join in the process.
A group of citizens and city workers continue making improvements at Michael J. Hunter Memorial Park — the 7.6 acre park at Fourteenth Street and Chickasaw Avenue near the former L’Ouverture School named after the first McAlester native killed while serving in the U.S. military in Vietnam.
New playground equipment, a freshly painted flag pole, and shining metal roofing over a picnic area show progress being made.
These are among efforts to preserve our area's Black history, which is vital for us all to remember and continue making progress together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.