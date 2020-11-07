Voters across Pittsburg County and the state set record numbers in Tuesday's election — and we applaud everyone who exercised that right and upheld their civic duty.
Two-thirds of Pittsburg County's 26,920 registered voters cast ballots in the Nov. 3 election — totaling 17,920 — while Oklahomans cast a record-setting 1.56 million votes for a 69.25% voter turnout.
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes said she is proud of everyone involved and participating in the process — an emotion we should all share.
"We had a lot of people who got out and voted," Barnes told us. "I'm really proud of our precinct officials and our workers. Everybody did a great job."
Paul Ziriax, secretary of the State Election Board, also said he was "delighted about the enthusiasm and engagement shown by Oklahoma voters in this election."
The State Election Board reported an initial 69.25% voter turnout rate, which could increase slightly after provisional ballots are counted. That makes for Oklahoma's highest turnout rate in a presidential election since 1972.
Many undoubtedly went to the polls primarily to vote in the presidential race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. But our area had elections for seats in the U.S. Senate and Congress, a state senate seat, state questions and more.
Whether your preferred candidate won or lost, remember that political party affiliation is no reason to disrespect each other.
Our country is already divided on so many levels after this campaign cycle — from the national level all the way to here locally. So we must all remember to treat others as we would expect to be treated.
We're all in this together and must work together to resolve differences and overcome challenges.
So write, call, and message newly elected government representatives to let them know where you stand if you haven't already done so.
The government belongs to the people. Elected officials must represent us on a variety of issues, listen to us, and work to find the best solutions for us all.
That's why it is so important to vote at the rates that we did in the presidential election — but we should also carry that same passion to vote during local elections.
Let's continue voting at every opportunity because it's the most effective way to have our voices be heard.
