The first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, or the Bill of Rights, protect our basic freedoms and ensure liberty of our Republic.
These fundamental rights define what it means to be an American — we can freely practice religion; exercise free speech and a free press; protest with peaceful assembly; and petition our government.
Another implied right is the freedom of information.
If the press is to hold government accountable and the people have the right to tell government leaders where we stand on an issue or protest or petition government — then we also have the right to information about the government.
With Newspaper Week starting on Sunday, we reflect on the duty of newspapers to stand up and protect the rights for the people.
Newspapers have a long-standing legacy of holding government accountable.
Newspapers uphold and protect those basic rights.
Newspapers uncover the truth.
Thomas Jefferson wrote in a letter to Edward Carrington that if he had to choose between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Despite today’s national rhetoric, newspapers are not the enemy. We strive to be the champions of the people and be a watchdog of the government.
Government belongs to the governed — not the other way around — and newspapers exist to protect the freedoms of the people.
So our staff thanks you for reading your local newspaper because we take that responsibility seriously.
Our staff works to track down accurate information to inform our reporting on issues in the community because we live here.
We care about local businesses. We care about local schools. We care about local problems and finding solutions.
Because it’s our community, too.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.