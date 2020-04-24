THUMPS UP to essential workers for being heroes during an uncertain and challenging time.
We thank you, essential workers, for continuing to take precautions as you go to work every day to provide services we all take for granted.
Firefighters and police, emergency responders and elected officials, grocers and food delivery workers, and so many more.
Although the News-Capital is also still at work, we have the benefit of a closed door and can work without required face-to-face interaction.
Essential workers, you are the heroes working every day on the front lines to ensure the safety of our community.
You might feel lonely or unappreciated as the constant message is "Stay Home" — but know that we couldn't survive without you.
So we thank you on behalf of our community and please stay safe.
•••
THUMPS UP to elected officials for their continued work to find answers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pittsburg County commissioners recently amended their leave policies and procedures to pay employees quarantined by a medical professional. The amendment also clarified the county's policies for employees being on-call and usage of leave.
The cities of Krebs and Hartshorne sent their employees home with pay for an extended amount of time amid the pandemic.
Several municipalities and agencies have implemented stricter isolation policies and sanitation protocols to combat the virus.
Our elected leaders have a difficult job in helping to navigate us through this outbreak.
We thank elected leaders for continuing to have difficult conversations with us and each other, weighing pros and cons before each decision, and focusing on public health during this rapidly changing situation.
Nobody has the answer for everything that COVID-19 has impacted, but we encourage elected leaders to continue staying informed to make the best decisions for all us.
•••
THUMBS UP to Alissa and Jennings Powell for prioritizing public health and safety ahead of a destination wedding.
The Pittsburg County couple originally booked a beach and beach house in Florida before the coronavirus pandemic led them to change the plan completely — eliminating travel and practicing social distancing during the ceremony in at Drew Park in Pittsburg.
“Our most important thing was keeping everybody safe and healthy,” Alissa Powell told us.
We thank the Pittsburg County couple for not traveling to Florida as originally scheduled and keeping safe distance from others even during the ceremony as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
A little sacrifice by each of us now will help all of us in the end as we continue doing our part to make it through this together.
Several have changed their wedding plans amid the coronavirus pandemic — whether they're postponed indefinitely or just cancelled.
It's sad not getting to have the wedding you planned and paid for after waiting a long time for that special day to come to fruition.
We hope the Powells and others who sacrificed their wedding plans during the pandemic will soon have relief and get the weddings of their dreams.
