Nurses faced many new challenges over the past year and we should thank them for their continued efforts.
National Nurses Week starts May 6 and ends May 12 to celebrate nurses and their efforts in providing care for patients.
The weeklong celebration starts on Nurses Day and ends on the birthday of Florence Nightingale — the English nurse credited as the founder of modern nursing.
Nightingale led a team of nurses in 1854 in caring for wounded British soldiers at a military hospital in Turkey during the Crimean War.
The hospital sat on a cesspool that contaminated water and the building. Poor conditions led to higher spread of infectious diseases like typhoid and cholera as the nurses cared for soldiers' battle injuries.
Nightingale made cleanliness a priority and used data to show how improved conditions helped reduce community spread and cut the hospital's death rate by two-thirds.
Nurses again faced challenges over the past year as community spread of COVID-19 filled hospital beds.
They continued to go into work and treat patients of all sorts, including those infected by the coronavirus, no matter the situation.
We respect nurses for their determination through the past year and taking care of patients each day.
We should all take time to thank a nurse today and when they care for us.
They always have our backs and we have theirs.
