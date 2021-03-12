THUMBS UP to nurses and healthcare workers for their efforts in caring for our community over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McAlester Regional Health Center held a ceremony Thursday to thank personnel for overcoming challenges faced during the pandemic and to honor everyone who died of COVID-19 over the past year.
Some in attendance hugged each other and others cried leading up to a release of butterflies to recognize the 42 local people who lost the battle against the virus.
Sonya Young, an ICU charge nurse at MRHC, told us about the struggles healthcare workers have faced — telling families they can't be close to loved ones in their last moments due to COVID-19; sending people out of state for care because of a bed outage; struggling to cope with everyday challenges and more.
She told us about her personal battle with COVID-19 and losing her father to the virus.
It's been a hard year for us all — but we thank healthcare workers for their efforts against COVID-19 from the frontlines.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday showed 4,504 total COVID-19 cases, 4,321 assumed recoveries, and 42 deaths in Pittsburg County.
Our community's COVID-19 data appears to have declined or flattened and we have local healthcare workers to thank for that.
"There's some light at the end of the tunnel," Young told us about the local COVID-19 numbers.
We agree and thank nurses, doctors and everyone on the frontlines battling COVID-19 everyday.
Our community has seen a limited impact from the pandemic compared to other areas nationwide and around the globe due in large part to your efforts.
MRHC announced it received results of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Pittsburg County on March 26, 2020. OSDH reported the first COVID-19 death in Pittsburg County on April 14, 2020.
By now, most people know someone who has it, had it, or died from it.
And several have fully recovered from severe conditions thanks to our local healthcare workers.
Thank you all, because it can't be said enough.
