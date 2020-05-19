Local businesses are committing to protect employees and guests as the state starts to reopen — and so are we.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Operations Unified Command workers continue delivering 918 Pledge posters and kits to participating businesses that seek to safely reopen to the public.
The 918 Pledge includes a number of steps for reopening businesses to take as precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participating businesses pledge the following:
• employees and vendors will pass a health check or complete a health survey
• indoor and outdoor areas will comply with appropriate social distancing guidelines
• train staff on best practices to avoid contamination
• clean and sanitize surfaces and common areas regularly
• make hand sanitizer or hand washing stations available to customers and employees
• stagger appointments or limit the number of people entering the facility
• post signage at entrances and throughout the facility to communicate guidelines
• encourage touchless payments and recommend online or virtual communication and services when possible
• employees will wear cloth face coverings or masks while assisting or interacting with customers
Pledge Kits include guidance for social distancing, sanitation and other guidelines, and are being distributed by McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Operations Unified Command workers, the Pittsburg County Health Department, the McAlester Chamber of Commerce and more.
Anyone seeking additional information or wanting to participate can call the Emergency Operations Center at 918-423-5655 during regular business hours.
Thanks to local businesses for participating and to emergency management officials for working to help keep us safe by promoting these safe practices.
We encourage businesses reopening or making the transition to open doors again to make the 918 Pledge with us.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
