A public squabble in the runoff for the District 7 State Senate republican nomination should serve as a reminder for us all to treat each other with respect.
Daniel Navejas, a minister and founder of Ekklesia of Oklahoma, filed a report with the Stigler Police Department against District 7 State Sen. Larry Boggs after several heated exchanges during Tuesday’s meeting of the Haskell County Republicans led to a confrontation between the two.
Video shows Navejas repeatedly telling Boggs to repent for his opinions on abortion before the senator steps toward him, and tells him to step outside and “square right up.”
Both sides have accused each other of lying and attempted to use the video to bolster their own explanations of what happened.
But the video shows both parties must atone for their unprofessional handling of their disagreements.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan — whose office covers Pittsburg and Haskell Counties — said Friday he would not file charges in the matter.
“In making this determination, I am not endorsing any candidate over the other, nor am I in any way suggesting that I condone the harsh tones and words exchanged — to the contrary, such tactics are useless and do not promote necessary discussion of competing ideas in the Democratic process,” Sullivan said.
We agree.
Navejas, of Guthrie, said he founded Ekklesia of Oklahoma, a group of people guided by Biblical principles that is “committed to city and cultural transformation in the immediate abolition of abortion,” according to the group’s website.
He travels with Warren Hamilton — who faces Boggs in an Aug. 25 runoff election for the GOP District 7 State Senate nomination.
Both candidates and constituents attended the July 14 Haskell County meeting that focused on Boggs not supporting Senate Bill 13 — an abortion-abolition bill authored by District 5 State Sen. Joseph Silk, of Broken Bow, who also attended.
Video from the meeting shows often-heated debate about the logistics of the bill and differences of opinion regarding abortion.
As we often say in these editorials, it’s OK to disagree.
But we must all remember to treat other respect instead of devolving into playground shouting matches over ideological differences — whether it’s at a public meeting or on social media.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
