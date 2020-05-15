Businesses continue reopening as part of the governor's plan and we encourage everyone to safely support those in our area.
Municipal leaders had challenging discussions and made difficult decisions in balancing public health and local economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Some medical experts say it's still too early. Gov. Kevin Stitt maintains Oklahoma will take precautions as it reopens and will continue monitoring the situation.
The governor presses forward with the second phase of his reopening plan, which includes the following:
• nonessential travel and organized sports activities can resume
• funerals and weddings can have more than 10 people
• places of worship can reopen nursery areas
• bars can open with diminished standing-room occupancy
If Gov. Stitt continues moving forward with the reopening plan, more businesses will reopen and will need our help.
These businesses are owned and staffed by our neighbors, family, friends, and members of our community.
We know local businesses have suffered during this time. As the state progresses with the reopening plan, we urge you to help by eating, drinking, and shopping local — while remaining vigilant against community spread of coronavirus.
Like we've said since the beginning, this isn't about being scared and we don't report on COVID-19 to spread fear. We will continue working to inform everyone so we can all learn together and survive together.
This our community, too, and we are in this with you.
