We are fortunate to have so many future leaders growing up in our community.
Patriot Auto Group and the McAlester News-Capital partnered again this year for a Student of the Year program recognizes local high school seniors for their academic success and community leadership.
We are happy to partner with Patriot Auto to honor high school seniors in our community for all the good they do.
High school seniors become eligible for Student of the Year with local school officials nominating them each month, and a selection committee narrows the field to the final winner.
This year’s winner is McAlester High School 20202 graduate Zoie Newman.
Zoie plans to attend East Central University to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology before going to Oklahoma State University School of Veterinary Medicine to pursue a veterinary career.
She created two community service projects to connect local students with elders and collect donations for Partners for Animal Welfare Society, or PAWS. She was in student council, marching band, and volleyball. She has more than 300 hours of community service and several awards.
But she was among several high school seniors in our community recognized for their community leadership throughout the year.
Students of the Month recognized in 2020 were McAlester’s Logan Gearheart and Sarina Kirkhart, Wilburton’s Kristy Martin and Nikkol Clarke, Savanna’s Laney Randazzo, Crowder’s Connor Jones, Stuart’s Zack Clark, and Canadian’s Ryan Crabtree.
Canadian’s Noah Clayton and Hartshorne’s Jennifer Glasco were also Top 3 Finalists, while Savanna’s Bethany Humphreys, McAlester’s Sydney Collier, and Crowder’s Lauren Nichols were also Top 6 Finalists.
All these students, and many more in our area, did a great job academically and through community service.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
