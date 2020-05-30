Public health issues like whether to wear facemasks shouldn't become political or lead to personal attacks — yet that's what happened.
Earlier this month, the city of Stillwater backed off requiring facemasks in public after employees were threatened with physical harm by those who didn't want to wear them.
CNHI Oklahoma statehouse reporter Janelle Stecklein reported this week on the number of elected officials wearing masks at the capitol. She said Democrats wore protective facemasks this week while many Republicans did not.
Informal observers said wearing facemasks is becoming a partisan issue with GOP and Democratic leaders clashing over personal freedoms and medical experts' recommendations to slow the deadly virus.
Gov. Kevin Stitt last week called wearing facemasks in public a "personal preference" while not wearing one.
Stitt acknowledged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to wear a mask if social distancing isn't possible, but reiterated wearing a mask is a personal choice. He added Oklahomans have done well in social distancing and caring for each other.
The CDC said many people with COVID-19 don't show signs of illness or could be contagious before showing symptoms.
We encourage everyone to wear a mask in public not because we should be afraid — but because it's smart to take precautions against a virus for which we still don't have a vaccine.
Wearing a mask is a simple way to help prevent community spread of the virus and show common courtesy for others.
If you don't want to wear one, that's certainly your prerogative.
But practice social distancing and wash your hands because this certainly isn't a hoax and it isn't over.
We will continue posting the state health department's daily COVID-19 update with the latest numbers despite cynics who call for more of an emphasis on recovery stats — which are included in those updates.
We urge everyone to refrain from attacking each other regarding their opinions about the pandemic.
We're all in this together.
