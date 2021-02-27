A church on East Mill Avenue in McAlester might look dilapidated — but it still stands as a vital part of our community's history.
Jerusalem Baptist Church was established in 1901 and is one of the first black churches in the area.
It still stands, albeit leaning and decayed, as an important reminder of our community's history.
The church has survived a lot in its more than a century of existence.
Members of the Ku Klux Klan burned the church within the last 50 years. But it was rebuilt.
Some attempted to turn it into a storage lot for boats and RVs less than a decade ago. But McAlester city councilors unanimously voted against the effort and the church remained.
Now the building's paint is faded, a portion of a wall is gone, and parts of the ceiling have fallen. But we hope the historic church is restored.
Several efforts continue to restore and repair significant pieces of our community's Black history.
Two L'Ouverture School graduates and others work toward restoring what was an all-Black school prior to integration in 1968. A group of citizens and McAlester city workers have worked to restore parts of a park named after Michael J. Hunter, a Black man who was the first McAlester native to die while serving in the military during the Vietnam Conflict.
Jerusalem Baptist Church is another important part of our community's history.
Not only has it survived more than a century, it's where the late Rev. Wade Watts preached for more than 30 years.
Watts lived most of his life in Pittsburg County and was influential during the Civil Rights Era.
He marched in Selma, Alabama, alongside the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in March 1965.
Watts was the Oklahoma state president of the NAACP from 1968 to 1984 and continued advocating for racial equality until his death in December 1998.
He helped Ada Lois Sipuel, a young Black woman who was denied entry into the University of Oklahoma’s School of Law in 1946 due to the color of her skin, become the first Black student at OU's law school.
Watts befriended Johnny Lee Clary, a former Grand Dragon of the KKK's Oklahoma arm who had burned the church and later preached in it after leaving the white supremacist group.
We hope the church is restored as a reminder of how far our community has come and how we can all move forward together.
