THUMBS UP to local volunteers looking to help make a difference in the lives of community members.
Make A Difference Day started in 1992 as a national day of community service where volunteers complete projects in more than 1,500 national events, including the one in McAlester.
The local Make A Difference Day committee helps organize volunteers to complete projects for applicants throughout the area in need of assistance — usually including several elderly McAlester residents.
Projects usually include fixing smoke alarms, installing carbon monoxide detectors, cleaning in the home, taking out trash — but this year's event will only include outdoor projects like cleaning gutters, raking, mowing and more.
Committee member Dani Hovey said the group wanted to make sure they could still help people while staying vigilant against the spread of COVID-19.
She organizers plan to continue completing projects for local people through mid-November and anyone looking to help can contact the group's Facebook page or email makadiffinmac2020beyond@gmail.com.
We applaud Make A Difference Day volunteers for working to help people in our community and urge more people to get involved.
•••
THUMBS UP to two local groups for adjusting an annual ceremony that honors veterans.
Tammy Hinton, chaplain for the McAlester area Daughters of the American Revolution, said the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor local veteran will be held without a public gathering to help prevent community spread of COVID-19.
"It's changing this year because of the pandemic," she told us.
Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit based in Columbia Falls, Maine, coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 1,600 graveyards nationwide every December.
Tammy said Wreaths Across America sent a letter requesting no public ceremonies be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She and her husband, Herb, a member of the District 27 Masons, will lay wreaths this year in McAlester and hold a ceremonial service without a public gathering.
We applaud Tammy and Herb for taking precautions while still honoring our local veterans. We should all take time to remember the fallen.
