Pittsburg County is still fighting — and we should keep it up.
Our community continues fighting COVID-19 by getting vaccinated as Region 9/Pittsburg County Administrator Juli Montgomery told us Tuesday that 9,812 individuals older than 16 in Pittsburg County received a shot.
She said that represents 28% of Pittsburg County's population older than 16, which she said totals 34,966.
Those vaccination numbers are slightly higher than national and state percentages, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
More than one-quarter of Pittsburg County's population is vaccinated — while 22.68% of Oklahomans and 21.25% of Americans are vaccinated.
We applaud those who already got the shot and encourage everyone to get one as we all yearn for normalcy.
We're getting closer.
While the COVID-19 data shows a decline in cases and vaccination numbers go up, we must all still stay vigilant against community spread of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing a mask, staying 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, washing your hands with soap and water, and getting a vaccine.
City councilors in McAlester voted to immediately end a mask mandate Tuesday night.
McAlester Public Schools mitigated its COVID-19 protocols by waiving the mandatory two-week quarantine for exposures.
Officials attributed these moves in part due to increased vaccination numbers in our community.
Medical experts across the globe — and even right here in our county — recommended people to continue getting Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Montgomery said her department immediately paused administering the J&J shot and believes in the effort to continue the other vaccinations.
We should all keep fighting against COVID-19 by doing our part to get vaccinated.
