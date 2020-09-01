With recent hurricanes hitting the gulf and severe weather popping up in our area, we remind everyone to stay aware in case of a weather event.
Storms started rolling in Monday and produced a tornado-warned supercell in the early hours on Tuesday morning near Stuart. We were fortunate the cell downgraded and did not produce a tornado, but it served as a reminder for everyone to stay notified during a potential weather event.
Our area was also fortunate almost two years ago when an EF-2 tornado hit Haileyville without taking any lives — but inoperable storm sirens that have since been fixed, also showed us the importance of having more than one source for being weather-aware.
The McAlester News-Capital will continue providing updates on social media and our website during threatening storms. But you don't need to rely on just us for your weather alerts.
Television stations in Oklahoma are famous for their storm coverage and provide live updates.
Pittsburg County's Emergency Management Office provides updates through an app and on its Facebook pages as the employees track and prepare in the event of catastrophic damage.
Several weather apps are available that provide live updates and alerts.
While relying on devices and technology for severe weather alerts, make sure yours is properly charged to last a while in case the power goes out.
There are several ways to stay notified during severe weather and it could save lives.
It's also better to take more precautions prior to the storms coming in than to be caught unprepared when they hit.
Oklahomans are used to severe weather and grow accustomed to living with destructive events during tornado season.
Businesses, schools and individuals often do well to take precautions ahead of time — and should continue to do so because being forced to cover all the bases in a frantic manner can lead to deadly mistakes.
We need to take Mother Nature seriously and stay alert.
