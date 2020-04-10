City workers this week placed colorful letters as a sign to give people encouragement during the COVID-19 pandemic — "Be hopeful!" the signs read.
McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak said city workers put it up to encourage people during the coronavirus pandemic.
City Streets Department worker Johnny Reich worked with Randy Blocks and Sherman Miller from the city's Parks and Recreation Department in placing the signs in the new traffic roundabout at the intersection of Fifth Street and Washington Avenue.
The uncertainty during this pandemic has undoubtedly brought more stress on us all — changing our routines, prohibiting social gatherings, altering our business practices.
But we applaud the city for installing a large, visual reminder that people should remain hopeful.
Although these are uncertain times under challenging circumstances, we should all remember that we will make it through this together.
Our community has nurses and doctors helping patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses, a county emergency response team actively working against the virus, local businesses doing what they can to support their employees and provides us with necessities, and government officials working for us too.
We can all continue doing our part to help prevent community spread — practice social distancing, stay home if you can, often wash your hands for 20 seconds, wear a cloth face cover if you have to go out, and more.
We can video chat with loved ones, have food delivered, wave to people instead of hugging or shaking hands and make other small sacrifices so the virus doesn't spread and we buy time for medicine to catch up.
But we can also remind ourselves every day that this is just a challenge that our community can overcome together.
Stay safe and stay hopeful.
