Valentine's Day weekend will be a little colder than normal for our area.
Crews from the city of McAlester, Pittsburg County Commissioners and Oklahoma Department of Transportation were among local responders to the icy road conditions this week — with more winter weather in the forecast for Valentine's Day on Sunday and through Wednesday.
Weather.com forecasts high temperatures to stay below freezing in Pittsburg County and the surrounding area until Thursday, Feb. 18 — including highs in the teens on Sunday and Monday with wind chills in the single digits.
Not only will it be cold, but we're supposed to get more freezing precipitation along with it.
Weather.com predicts greater than a 40% chance of precipitation Sunday through Wednesday — all falling within that below-freezing streak.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a cumulative total of 10 inches of snowfall in our area, with some Oklahoma weather experts predicting record snowfall statewide in the coming week.
So if you don't have to go anywhere until icy road conditions improve — stay home.
We thank crews out working to ensure those that have to travel for whatever reason can do so a littler safer on main roadways.
ODOT trucks with sand-salt mixtures can be seen on fairly regular patrols of Carl Albert Parkway and Main Street in McAlester.
Pittsburg County commissioners told us they continue looking for more salt to replenish their diminished supply as crews focus on de-icing connector roads, roads with steep hills, and other potential slick spots.
McAlester crews have also concentrated on salting major streets, streets that access McAlester Regional Health Center, and more with the city's 400-ton salt supply.
We hope the local salt stockpiles last through this winter storm and that everyone stays safe if they have to get on the roads.
