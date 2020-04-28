Staying safe is more complex as severe weather season starts amid the ongoing global pandemic.
Social distancing guidelines have complicated severe weather procedures, but most storm shelters in Pittsburg County are set to open in the event of tornadic weather following guidance from the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.
"We're asking people to shelter in place if they have a substantial structure," Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe told us. He defined a substantial structure as a brick home or building.
"If people don't have a substantial structure, shelters in the county will be open," he said.
Police will open the McAlester Public Schools Administrative Building under a tornado warning — but City Manager Pete Stasiak said sheltering in place is safer than driving to a shelter as a tornado is striking.
Stasiak and Fire Chief Brett Brewer said the city's other designated shelter at the fire station headquarters at 607 Village Blvd. will not be opened to the public.
Hartshorne Public Schools Superintendent Jason Lindley said the school's storm shelter/gymnasium will be opened under a tornado warning.
"If I'm worried about getting COVID-19 and a tornado's coming through my backyard, I'm more worried about the tornado than COVID-19," Lindley told us.
We encourage everyone to take necessary shelter under a potential tornado threat while continuing to take precautions to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.
That presents a challenge if an entire community faces tornadic weather, but we can all still do our part by wearing masks and gloves, staying six feet or as far away from each other as possible in a storm shelter, and other ways to limit contact with others.
Please stay safe and remain vigilant in fighting against community spread of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.