Pittsburg County officials shared a study grading social distancing practices by citizens in each county nationwide — and we can all do a better job.
Data from www.unacast.com grades social distancing by citizens of each county and state with Oklahoma receiving a “D-minus” grade and Pittsburg County receiving a “D.”
We must do better.
The grades are based on three metrics: 1) reduction in average mobility, 2) reduction in non-essential visits, and 3) decrease in encounters density compared to national baseline.
Pittsburg County received a “B” in decreased encounters — but we failed in reducing average distance traveled and reducing non-essential visits.
Of course, being in a rural part of the country we have to travel further for essential services — groceries, pharmacies and pet supplies are among the essential services included in this study. We have fewer of those businesses and further to travel to receive those services so our distance traveled will likely never be as reduced as a metro area.
But we can still do more to limit our distance traveled and reduce non-essential visits to ensure the safety of our loved ones, our neighbors, everyone in our community.
Positive confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise statewide and Pittsburg County was notified of its first COVID-19 related death — so we urge everyone to stay home.
Some of us work for businesses listed as essential and Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to slowly reopen businesses. We applaud first responders, doctors and nurses, and everyone working to keep the rest of us safe — but we must all still find ways to reduce our travel and non-essential trips because we’re not out of the woods yet.
So next time you think about going to a party with friends or a some other big gathering — do yourself, your loved ones, your community a favor and stay home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.