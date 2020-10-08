Three purple flags and a white one on the center median on Carl Albert Parkway represent a staggering problem — one in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.
Purple banners and signs went up at the Pittsburg County Courthouse and other sites for Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout October — with the hope that victims and witnesses of domestic violence will speak out.
"Maybe a victim will see it and reach out," said Amber Suter, who is the Victim Witness coordinator for District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan's office.
Domestic violence is violence or other abuse in a domestic setting with victims including both women and men.
We encourage domestic violence victims to speak up and to get help.
We encourage anyone aware of domestic violence to speak up for someone who might not feel empowered to do so for themselves.
"Someone needs to speak out," Suter told us.
County and city workers installed displays on the first and second floors of the Pittsburg County Courthouse, more displays in the center media of Carl Albert Parkway, purple lights, purple flags and more to bring awareness.
We applaud everyone bringing awareness to a problem and working to help victims.
In Pittsburg County, several agencies and organizations make up the Community Coordinated Response Team to offer assistance for domestic violence in various ways.
Team members include:
• The District 18 District Attorney’s Office Prosecutors and Victims Unit
• KiBois Women’s Shelter
• McAlester Police Department
• Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office
• Department of Human Services
• Massey’s Counseling
• Probation and Parole
• Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
• McAlester Regional Health Center
• CREOKS
• KidzChoice
• Shared Blessings
