A year after Dustin Parker's shooting death on New Year's Day and police say leads have slowed. But somebody knows something.
The local transgender rights advocate was found shot to death in the taxi cab he was driving early New Year’s Day 2020. A year later and police told us they have no leads as they continue the investigation.
But somebody knows what happened that night. Somebody knows the shooter. Somebody knows something that might have led to the shooting.
It's time for somebody to talk.
Dustin was a 25-year-old husband and father of four. Dustin was a co-founder of a local chapter of Oklahomans for Equality in McAlester. Dustin loved karaoke and dancing like nobody was watching.
Washington, DC-based Human Rights Campaign says Dustin was the first known violent death of a transgender person in the US in 2020. But local police have said there's no evidence that Dustin’s gender identity had anything to do with his death.
But regardless of the reason behind his death, Dustin was one of our friends, our neighbors, our loved ones.
Imagine if one of your own friends, neighbors or loved ones suffered the same fate. Wouldn't you want anyone with information to help? Wouldn't you want answers?
Dustin's loved ones deserve that same closure — as do the families and friends of anyone who has been killed.
"I just want closure at this point," Dustin's wife, Regina told us. "I just want to know what happened."
So we urge anyone with knowledge of Dustin’s shooting death to contact law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the McAlester Police Department at 918-423-1212 or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s tipline at 1-800-522-8017 or by emailing tips@osbi.ok.gov.
Your anonymous tip could ultimately lead to an arrest and conviction that would both bring someone to justice and closure to the victim’s family and loved ones.
Hopefully somebody will remember some detail that can help. Hopefully somebody will have the courage to provide information to law enforcement.
We hope nobody else has a "see you later" turn into never seeing a loved one again.
