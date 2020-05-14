THUMBS UP to local Armed Forces Day activities organizers for continuing to offer scholarships despite having to cancel the events due to COVID-19 concerns.
Organizers canceled the Armed Forces Day luncheon and parade that were scheduled for earlier this month, but Armed Forces Day Chairman Jeff Wolf and McAlester Chamber of Commerce Executive Director/CEO Krystal Bess said two AFD scholarships will be awarded.
Two scholarships of $750 apiece will be awarded following an application and selection process.
Organizers said applications are open for those who submit a 250-word essay "over why they would like to receive the scholarship," Bess said.
Applicants must be continuing their higher education and have a family military connection. Bess said anyone who needs more information about the AFD scholarship application process can call her at 918-916-5729.
Graduates are entering the workforce and seeking to continue their education in uncertain times.
We applaud organizers for continuing to award the scholarships despite having to cancel the events.
We also thank local organizations and individuals for continuing their scholarship programs during the coronavirus pandemic.
•••
THUMBS UP to William Gay Early Childhood Center for hosting a parade to tell kindergarten students "goodbye" before the summer.
Happy tears were shed from both teachers and students during the procession on Wednesday night as staff at the McAlester school sat outside with balloons and signs as students and their parents drove past.
Some parents put signs on their vehicle thanking the teachers, others honked feverishly as they cruised past, and some students were shaking with excitement to see their teachers again.
School buildings were forced to close statewide due to the coronavirus pandemic and districts implemented distance learning models to finish the school year.
The cheers and happy tears at the "goodbye" parade were signs that the students missed their teachers and the educators are making a difference.
We applaud William Gay Early Childhood Center employees and those school districts doing similar events for giving students a sense of normalcy to end a bizarre school year.
