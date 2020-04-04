Social distancing is a simple, effective way to help curb COVID-19 — but it also impacts mental health.
Isolating can take a negative toll on our mental state as we spend less time with our friends and family to prevent community spread of the coronavirus, and more time indoors without any social interaction.
We can become more stressed working from home, bored without our normal routines or local hangouts closed, and sad with less social interaction.
But we must take time to care for ourselves — physically and mentally — as we all do our part to prevent community spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Thad Leffingwell, a clinical health psychologist and head of Oklahoma State University’s Department of Psychology, said stress can be relieved by structuring your day, limiting news and social media intake (don't worry, we'll still keep you updated), staying present in the moment, being patient for things to return to normal, counting your blessings, and by taking care of your body and mind as we take precautions.
Jessica Cooley, a McAlester stay-at-home mom, is offering a way for local children to get a sense of some normalcy amid the pandemic.
Cooley started a Facebook group and the McAlester Teddy Bear Hunt — a scavenger hunt for children to walk or ride around the community with their parents or guardians.
Participants placed teddy bears or stuffed animals in their front windows so children can search for them while practicing social distancing.
“I think keeping your hopes up — especially when we don’t know when normal is going to happen again — keeping our hopes up and having something positive to do makes that easier,” Cooley told us.
“Even though we can’t be together, we can still help each other out,” she added.
We agree and encourage people to participate in this event.
Our children especially need something fun to do during this uncertain time and the McAlester Teddy Bear Hunt offers a fun way to spend time outside while still taking precautions.
