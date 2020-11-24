We all have family, friends, loved ones for which to be thankful, and that's why Thanksgiving, unfortunately, must look different this week.
As we all yearn for some sense of normalcy during the pandemic, we must strive to prevent community spread during the holidays.
Scientists don't know exactly why COVID-19 is deadly or why it impacts certain people more than others, among other things — but they know it spreads easily between people gathering indoors without wearing masks.
Holidays are when families and friends celebrate together, and after this year, we could all use something to celebrate with our loved ones.
But holidays have also shown to be spreader events with Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day weekend bringing spikes in COVID-19 data. Holidays over the fall and winter could cause bigger spikes as more people travel to indoor get-togethers.
Scientists say the best ways to fight spread of the virus include washing hands often, covering your nose and mouth with a mask, limiting contact with other people, and limiting gatherings.
We've been fortunate in our area to not see the massive numbers and death tolls as major cities — but we're not out of the woods.
Oklahoma State Department of Health data on Monday showed Pittsburg County had 1,789 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 1,502 assumed recoveries, and 21 deaths — or 266 active cases.
The coronavirus is surging again nationwide and is likely to continue spiking in our area if we don't take it more seriously.
Plus it's flu season. While flu numbers pale in comparison — only 51 hospitalizations and no deaths attributed to the flu in Oklahoma since Sept. 1, per OSDH — it's all the more reason to take precautions over the holidays.
Like we've said from the beginning, our goal isn't to spread panic or fear. Our goal is to present the facts so everyone can make informed decisions and keep each other safe.
The fact is we're all in this together and we can all do better against COVID-19.
That means we'll have to do holiday gatherings on Zoom or other video chats; we'll have to postpone some celebrations; we'll have to implement COVID-19 protocols for family get-togethers.
It is heart-breaking that this means some of us won't get to see family members in person, especially for the people who only have the holidays to see their loved ones. But a virtual holiday gathering is better than a trip to the hospital or worse.
Let's all make sure we don't become a major COVID-19 hotspot and celebrate the holidays responsibly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.