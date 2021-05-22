Pittsburg County commissioners will be able to do a lot of good with millions in COVID-19 relief funding earmarked for our community.
A resolution commissioners passed Monday allows them to set up accounts to receive $8,479,278 in federal American Rescue Plan funds tagged for Pittsburg County.
Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 on March 10 and President Joe Biden signed the bill the next day.
Eligible state, local, tribal and territorial governments will get $350 billion of that to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
County officials told us half the money is expected to arrive within two weeks — meaning $4,239,639 will be available to Pittsburg County.
Commissioners told us some of the guidelines on how to legally use the money were a little unclear — but they will have a clearer picture of how they can use it in the coming weeks.
They said it doesn’t appear they can use the money on roads — but hope to spend some on upgrades to the Pittsburg County Jail and split the rest evenly between the three county districts.
Guidelines from the Treasury Department state the funds can be used to:
• Support public health expenditures, by, for example, funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff
• Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector
• Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic
• Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors
• Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet
So that means the commissioners have more than $4 million to address a broad array of areas negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most citizens will clamor for road improvements — and if there is a way to use these funds toward roads, we hope that happens.
But since it looks like that’s out of the question, commissioners may have to find other ways to help our community continue moving forward.
McAlester city councilors recently approved COVID-19 relief funding to go toward paying past due utilities, past due rent and mortgage payments to qualifying residents, and more.
That’s a great start for the commissioners to consider — and we urge them to focus on water and sewer infrastructure.
The historic winter storms in February left several communities across Pittsburg County with frozen and busted pipes for days — even weeks.
It left many out in the cold as our county’s infrastructure is aged and we hope the commissioners work to address the issue with the funds on the way.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
