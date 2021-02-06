A sentence in one of our nation's founding documents is celebrated as the definition of freedom. But it referred to unalienable rights and equality that were not extended to all at the time.
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."
That sentence from the preamble of the Declaration of Independence, which was approved by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776 and signed Aug. 2, 1776.
The Declaration states the principles that formed the foundation of our nation's government — our identity. Although it isn't a legally binding document, the Declaration has a powerful message that serves as a symbol for those fighting for freedom and equality against oppressors.
But Black people were denied those freedoms.
Slavery wasn't abolished until December 6, 1865, when Congress ratified the 13th amendment.
Black men couldn't vote until February 3, 1870, when Congress ratified the 15th amendment.
Jim Crow laws meant to marginalize Black people existed for another century until some of the pillars of institutional white supremacy were slowly chipped away.
President Harry Truman ordered integration of the military in 1948. The U.S. Supreme Court in Brown v. Board of Education ruled that segregation in education was unconstitutional in 1954.
The Civil Rights Act was signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 to legally end segregation — but it took civil demonstrations by figures such as Martin Luther King, Jr., the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Fair Housing Act of 1968, and more for our nation to start moving toward the equality our founding fathers wrote about in the Declaration.
This is why Black History Month must be acknowledged by all races. We cannot forget about our nation's history or brush it off as a different time.
Our founding fathers wanted to escape tyrants and envisioned a new nation free of religious persecution and full of opportunity.
We all have the right to those unalienable rights outlined in the Declaration.
It is vital that we all pursue them together.
